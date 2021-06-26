Kalamazoo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.62 per gallon

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Kalamazoo, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5100 Century Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1114 Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 5100 Century Ave, Oshtemo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

Sam's Club 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.10 $ 3.00

CITGO 1405 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.44

Marathon 2006 Portage Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Speedway 5974 S Portage Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Marathon 101 S Riverview Dr, Parchment

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.