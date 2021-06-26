Kalamazoo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.62 per gallon
(KALAMAZOO, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Kalamazoo, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5100 Century Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1114 Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.10
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.12
$3.52
$3.45
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.57
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.