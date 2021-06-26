Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Topeka area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1401 Sw Wanamaker Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 810 Se 15Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1401 Sw Wanamaker Rd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Larry's Shortstop 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 1301 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Murphy Express 1531 Sw Wanamaker Rd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.36 $ 3.03

Phillips 66 2901 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

BP 3120 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.