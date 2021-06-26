Where's the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls?

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) According to Sioux Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3205 S Louise Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.87 $ --

Costco 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Conoco 3725 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 3700 N Potsdam Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Fleet Farm 3035 West Fleet, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Flying J 5201 N Granite Ln, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.13 $ 3.47 $ 3.49 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.13 $ 3.47 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.