Where's the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls?
(SIOUX FALLS, SD) According to Sioux Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3205 S Louise Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$2.87
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.13
$3.47
$3.49
|card
card$2.87
$3.13
$3.47
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.