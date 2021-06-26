Gas savings: The cheapest station in Schenectady

(SCHENECTADY, NY) According to Schenectady gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 127 Erie Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 511 Duanesburg Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 127 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alltown Fresh 1410 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Valero 281 Altamont Ave, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ --

CITGO 184 Sacandaga Rd , Scotia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Valero 3300 Carman Rd, Guilderland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Sunoco 717 Nott St, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.