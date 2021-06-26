Here’s the cheapest gas in Roanoke Saturday

(ROANOKE, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Roanoke, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 2116 Hardy Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Shell at 8040 Plantation Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roanoke area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 2116 Hardy Rd, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 3.07 $ 3.52 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.70 $ 3.16 $ 3.59 $ 2.96

Exxon 8201C Williamson Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.89

BJ's 1419 Hershberger Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Sam's Club 1455 Towne Square Blvd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.93 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.87

BP 1339 Hardy Rd, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.