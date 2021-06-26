Here’s the cheapest gas in Roanoke Saturday
(ROANOKE, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Roanoke, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 2116 Hardy Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Shell at 8040 Plantation Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roanoke area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$3.07
$3.52
$2.89
|card
card$2.70
$3.16
$3.59
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.23
$3.63
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$2.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.24
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.