Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flint

(FLINT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Flint area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Click Mart at 1205 N Ballenger Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 4501 Hill Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Click Mart 1205 N Ballenger Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ --

Clark 1901 Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO G1135 N Ballenger Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunoco 3215 Flushing Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 5015 Richfield Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ --

Admiral 4522 Richfield Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.