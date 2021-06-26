Youngstown gas at $2.82 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Youngstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Express Gas at 3670 S Meridian Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Sunoco at 590 Fifth Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Express Gas 3670 S Meridian Rd, Cornersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 4401 Kirk Rd, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.45

GetGo 5163 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.45

Mobil 5160 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.43 $ 3.75 $ --

Sheetz 5499 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 3.45

BP 5502 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.