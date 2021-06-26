Macon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.46 per gallon
(MACON, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Macon, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5394 Thomaston Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Macon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.83
$3.03
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.70
$--
$--
$2.92
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.