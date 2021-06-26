Cancel
Macon, GA

Macon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.46 per gallon

Macon Voice
 14 days ago
(MACON, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Macon, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5394 Thomaston Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Macon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

1402 Gray Hwy, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.83
$3.03
$--

Sam's Club

4701 Log Cabin Dr, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.98
$--

Circle K

3889 Vineville Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.70
$--
$--
$2.92
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$3.02

Mobil

3224 Vineville Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.96

Circle K

1194 Forsyth St, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Quick Zip

1800 Pio Nono Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Macon Voice

Macon, GA
With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

