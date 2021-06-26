Macon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.46 per gallon

(MACON, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Macon, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5394 Thomaston Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Macon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 1402 Gray Hwy, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ --

Sam's Club 4701 Log Cabin Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

Circle K 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92 card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Mobil 3224 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Circle K 1194 Forsyth St, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Zip 1800 Pio Nono Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.