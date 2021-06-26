Save $0.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Olympia area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

Texaco at 2007 Harrison Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 724 State Ave Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 2007 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ --

Costco 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.72 $ --

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr 1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Safeway 520 Cleveland Ave, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.67 $ 3.78 $ --

Safeway 3205 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.67 $ 3.75 $ 3.75

Fred Meyer 555 Trosper Rd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.76 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.