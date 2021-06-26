Where's the cheapest gas in Mission?

(MISSION, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mission, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 3601 Pecan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 2808 S 23Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 3601 Pecan Blvd, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2900 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 2700 Nolana Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.98 $ 3.16 $ 2.88

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2208 Dove Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.82 $ 2.97 $ 2.77

Valero 1001 Us-83 Bus, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 123 E 3-Mile Line, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.