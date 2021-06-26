Where's the cheapest gas in Mission?
(MISSION, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mission, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
H-E-B at 3601 Pecan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 2808 S 23Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.64 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.95
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.98
$3.16
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.82
$2.97
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$3.18
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.