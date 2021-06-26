Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Gas prices vary across in the New Haven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Xtra Fuels at 750 1St Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 200 Sargent Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Xtra Fuels 750 1St Ave, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.04

Forbes Premium 401 Forbes Ave, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mercury 125 Foxon Blvd, New Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.03 $ 3.13 $ --

Forbes Premium Fuel 81 Frontage Rd, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.96 $ 3.03 $ 2.99

Forbes Premium 863 N High St, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.96 $ 3.03 $ 2.99

BJ's 555 Universal Dr, North Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.