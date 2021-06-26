This is the cheapest gas in Columbus right now

(COLUMBUS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Columbus, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES at 3004 2Nd Infantry Division Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

AAFES 3004 2Nd Infantry Division Rd, Fort Benning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ --

AAFES 3004 Custer Rd, Georgia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ --

Liberty Food Mart 2103 South Lumpkin Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86

76 1045 Floyd Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ -- card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ --

Walmart 3515 Victory Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1042 Manchester Expy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.