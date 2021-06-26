Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jackson

(JACKSON, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Fill Up at 760 Us-49 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 225 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fill Up 760 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Murphy USA 151 Market Place Dr, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 2.75

Sam's Club 90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.48 $ -- $ 2.83 $ 2.68

VP Racing Fuels 711 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 715 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 2.75

Exxon 159 Scarborough St, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.