Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in York

(YORK, PA) According to York gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 2250 York Crossing Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Turkey Hill at 1242 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 2250 York Crossing Dr, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Sam's Club 2801 E Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

York Fuel Stop 1129 W Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

God Bless America 11 N Main St, York New Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.42 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.58 $ 3.45

High's Dairy Store 3311 N George St, Emigsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Weis Markets 2065 Springwood Rd, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.42 $ 3.79 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.