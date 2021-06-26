Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in York
(YORK, PA) According to York gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 2250 York Crossing Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Turkey Hill at 1242 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.30
$3.55
$3.42
|card
card$3.08
$3.33
$3.58
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.42
$3.79
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.