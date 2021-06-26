Fort Collins gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.56 per gallon

(FORT COLLINS, CO) According to Fort Collins gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 803 Riverside Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1037 Conifer St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.25.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 803 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Valero 1660 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Gasamat 1054 W Vine Dr, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Sinclair 2024 Bighorn Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 3.22

Everyday 949 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 429 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.