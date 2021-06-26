Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Posted by 
Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0ag1zbMZ00

(CHARLESTON, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Charleston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at El Cheapo at 3615 Dorchester Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 235 Mathis Ferry Rd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

El Cheapo

3615 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

BP

1805 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.10
$3.44
$--

Circle K

130 Rutledge Ave, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.28
$2.89
$2.87

Mobil

2004 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1402 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.20
$3.54
$--

Shell

199 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.21
$3.55
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

