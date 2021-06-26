Charleston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(CHARLESTON, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Charleston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at El Cheapo at 3615 Dorchester Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 235 Mathis Ferry Rd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

El Cheapo 3615 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1805 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.10 $ 3.44 $ --

Circle K 130 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.28 $ 2.89 $ 2.87

Mobil 2004 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1402 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.20 $ 3.54 $ --

Shell 199 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.21 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.