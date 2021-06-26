This is the cheapest gas in Green Bay right now

(GREEN BAY, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Green Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2355 Costco Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Tobacco Outlet Plus at 1401 South Webster Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 2355 Costco Way, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

CITGO 1233 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.40 $ 2.94

Cenex 601 N Military Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1618 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1871 Shawano Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Fleet Farm 213 N Taylor St, Howard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.