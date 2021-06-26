Where's the cheapest gas in Worcester?

(WORCESTER, MA) According to Worcester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 702 W Boylston St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Sunoco at 27 Shrewsbury St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 702 W Boylston St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Peterson Oil 154 Main St, Cherry Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.99

BJ's 782 Washington St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.93

Flynn's 307 Hartford Tpke, Shrewsbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.29

Global 57-59 W Boylston St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

Gulf 67 W Boylston St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.