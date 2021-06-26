Save up to $0.48 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Santa Nella

(SANTA NELLA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Nella area offering savings of $0.48 per gallon.

ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 28960 Gonzaga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.47.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Nella area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 4.54 $ --

Rotten Robbie 12860 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.45 $ 3.99

76 12845 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.53 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.63 $ 4.19

Love's Travel Stop 29025 W Plaza Dr, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 4.75 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 4.75 $ 3.97

Shell 12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ 4.53 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.