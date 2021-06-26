Here’s the cheapest gas in Wiederkehr Village Saturday

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) According to Wiederkehr Village gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Altus Handy Mart at 229 W Park St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 2229 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Altus Handy Mart 229 W Park St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Anderson's 1308 S Ar-23, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.