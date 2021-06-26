Cancel
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Patrick Scott Waybrant

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
 14 days ago

Scott Waybrant, 64 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 while enjoying a beautiful day on the golf course with friends and family. Born January 24, 1957 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Jack F. & Betty J. (Smith) Waybrant. Scott leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Dr. Lisa C. Wolkind. He was a 1974 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Following high school he served in the United States Air Force and then studied business at UC San Bernadino spending all of his free time mastering volleyball. After returning to Gettysburg, he joined J.F Waybrant and sons, the family business. He later joined Shipley Energy before embarking on his new career as a licensed Real Estate Agent with Sites Realty in Gettysburg. Throughout his life, Scott enjoyed and excelled at many pursuits in the outdoors including, fishing, both bow and rifle hunting, golfing, and working out at the local YWCA. One of his greatest loves was watching and coaching his daughters in volleyball. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Dr. Melissa Waybrant-Ennis (Lance) of Weeki Wachee, FL, Jessica Waybrant of Queensland, Australia and Rebekah Tassone (Brian) of Cayman Islands, two grandchildren, Bailey and Judson Ennis, a sister, Deanna D. Williams (Steve  brother in law and good friend) of Gettysburg, PA, brothers Steven L. Waybrant (Sandy) of Ortanna, PA, Gary L. Skip Waybrant (Sue) of Delano, TN, and Bryan Waybrant of Klamath Falls, OR, as well as a niece and five nephews. in addition, he was adored by Lisas parents Rita and Ray Wolkind as well as her sisters Eve Wolkind Wasserman and Andrea Develin and their families.

Gettysburg Connection

ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

