This is the cheapest gas in Lottie right now

(LOTTIE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Lottie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 7883 Airline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 7883 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

LA Express 8185 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Chevron 8621 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.