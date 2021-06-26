This is the cheapest gas in Everglades City right now

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Everglades City, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 603 N Collier Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Marathon at 31990 Tamiami Tr E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 603 N Collier Ave, Everglades City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 3.72 $ 3.27

Marathon 203 N Collier Ave , Everglades City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.