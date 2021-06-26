Gas savings: The cheapest station in Murdo

(MURDO, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Murdo, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Pioneer Country Mart at 602 E 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 601 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pioneer Country Mart 602 E 5Th St, Murdo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.14

Sinclair 605 E 5Th St, Murdo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.