Obituary: Ruth Elizabeth Cease

Ruth Elizabeth Cease, 88 of Biglerville, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Burlington, West Virginia on May 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Mary (OBrien) Leatherman. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, John B. Cease, who died in 2013. Ruth was a member of the Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church, attending Sunday Worship Services was the highlight of her week. She had been employed for 20 years at the Rice Fruit Co. in Gardners, PA. Ruths life was her beloved family and her church. Survivors include three children, Frances Eberly (James) of Lititz, PA, Janet Althoff (Clair) of Biglerville, PA and John K. Cease (Kimberly) of Orrtanna, PA, seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard and James Leatherman. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Chambersburg Dunkerd Brethren Church, 2175 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA with Pastor Caleb Heckman, officiating. A Viewing for Ruth will be held at the church on Saturday, from 1:00-2:00 PM. A graveside service and interment will follow the church service in the Biglerville Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Rd. Biglerville, PA at 4:00 PM with Pastor John Eberly, officiating. The family suggests memorials to Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.