Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biglerville, PA

Obituary: Ruth Elizabeth Cease

By Adams County News Sources
Posted by 
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 14 days ago

Ruth Elizabeth Cease, 88 of Biglerville, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Burlington, West Virginia on May 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Mary (OBrien) Leatherman. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, John B. Cease, who died in 2013. Ruth was a member of the Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church, attending Sunday Worship Services was the highlight of her week. She had been employed for 20 years at the Rice Fruit Co. in Gardners, PA. Ruths life was her beloved family and her church. Survivors include three children, Frances Eberly (James) of Lititz, PA, Janet Althoff (Clair) of Biglerville, PA and John K. Cease (Kimberly) of Orrtanna, PA, seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard and James Leatherman. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Chambersburg Dunkerd Brethren Church, 2175 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA with Pastor Caleb Heckman, officiating. A Viewing for Ruth will be held at the church on Saturday, from 1:00-2:00 PM. A graveside service and interment will follow the church service in the Biglerville Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Rd. Biglerville, PA at 4:00 PM with Pastor John Eberly, officiating. The family suggests memorials to Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

gettysburgconnection.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
738
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biglerville, PA
Obituaries
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Gardners, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Burlington, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Biglerville, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
City
Lititz, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Church Service#Church Of The Brethren#Pastor#Wellspan Ephrata Hospital#Worship Services#The Rice Fruit Co#Funeral Services#Lincoln Way East#The Monahan Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Non-competes, banks and farms: Five key elements of Biden's executive order

President Biden ’s sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices. It aims to encourage innovation and competition, and boost the U.S. economy, through dozens of consumer-focused and worker-focused provisions. Here are five key elements...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy