Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) Gas prices vary across in the New Market area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Market area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Bal-Hinch Country Store 4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.