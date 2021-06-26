Atlantic gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTIC, VA) According to Atlantic gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 10381 Lankford Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Tru Blu 7465 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Sunoco 6480 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.15

Royal Farms 33620 Chincoteague Rd, Wallops Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.