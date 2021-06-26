Baker gas at $4.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 72097 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.79 $ --

76 72137 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 72083 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Valero 72363 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 4.69

Mobil 71927 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 71808 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.