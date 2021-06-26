Here’s the cheapest gas in Kadoka Saturday
(KADOKA, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Kadoka, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
Conoco at 24475 South Creek Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 501 Sd-73, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.