Here’s the cheapest gas in Kadoka Saturday

(KADOKA, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Kadoka, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 24475 South Creek Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 501 Sd-73, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 24475 South Creek Rd, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.