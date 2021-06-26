This is the cheapest gas in Fruitland right now

(FRUITLAND, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fruitland area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

BP at 4701 Grandview Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 1111 Oregon St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 4701 Grandview Ave, Muscatine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.12 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.12

Shell 4804 Grandview Ave, Muscatine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.