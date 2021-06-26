This is the cheapest gas in Culbertson right now
(CULBERTSON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Culbertson, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 3 6Th St W. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Culbertson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.22
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.