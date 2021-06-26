This is the cheapest gas in Culbertson right now

(CULBERTSON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Culbertson, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 3 6Th St W. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Culbertson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 3 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Val Am 110 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.