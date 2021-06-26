Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pomerene

(POMERENE, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Pomerene, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at Chevron at 680 N Ocotillo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 202 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ --

Speedway 104 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 705 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 643 S Az-90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.49

Love's Country Store 640 State Road 90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.