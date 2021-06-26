Gas savings: The cheapest station in Springer

(SPRINGER, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Springer, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at I-25 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 919 Colbert Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.36.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron I-25, Springer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Alon 405 Cimarron Ave, Springer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.