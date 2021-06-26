Here’s the cheapest gas in Chester Saturday

(CHESTER, MT) According to Chester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Roosevelt Service at 219 E Washington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Roosevelt Service at 219 E Washington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Roosevelt Service 219 E Washington Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Conoco 119 E Washington Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.68 $ 3.29

Thriftway 1498 Us-2 E, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.