Man who shot Daytona Beach police officer in the head captured in Georgia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head has been captured.

The Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed Othal Wallace was captured by authorities outside of Atlanta, Georgia overnight.

After Wallace shot Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor, 26, a multi-agency manhunt started. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Blue Alert in hopes it would lead to Wallace’s capture.

The state issues this type of an alert after a police officer has either been killed, injured, or has gone missing and the suspect is not in custody and poses an immediate threat to other officers.

The property Wallace was found at was in the woods with two structures and trailer near a treehouse, according to police. The property was affiliated with the “Not F**ing Around Coalition,” which investigators said was a black nationalist paramilitary organization.

Wallace was found in the treehouse hiding with multiple weapons, when authorities issued a search warrant at the property. Daytona Beach police said he was taken into custody using Officer Raynor’s handcuffs to arrest Wallace.

Officer Raynor was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. Daytona Beach Police confirmed he’s been with the department for three years.