Douglas County, OR

10 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19 IN COUNTY

 14 days ago

10 more people have received positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Friday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,932, as of Friday. Of those, 3,747 are people that have received new positive test results and 185 are presumptive. There have been 84 deaths. 15 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 10 locally and 5 outside the area. 108 people are in isolation. 170 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 278 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is a decrease of 24 people since Thursday.

