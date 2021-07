It will be up to Governor Mike DeWine if Ohio schools and universities can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not. The same night that Ohio lawmakers passed the budget, they also passed a few more bills, including one that will ban schools and universities from requiring students to get the COVID vaccine. The bill sits on the governor's desk waiting on his signature or veto. Currently, nearly 45% of Ohio's total population has completed getting their vaccine, including 11% of students 19 years old and younger, and 36% percent of Ohioans 20 to 29 years old. Senate President Matt Huffman says getting the COVID vaccine needs to be a parent’s choice, not the schools.