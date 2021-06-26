Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parsonsfield

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Parsonsfield area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at K & D Corner Store at 185 Wakefield Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Village Variety at 27 Federal St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parsonsfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

K & D Corner Store 185 Wakefield Rd, West Newfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.