Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parsonsfield
(PARSONSFIELD, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Parsonsfield area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at K & D Corner Store at 185 Wakefield Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Village Variety at 27 Federal St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parsonsfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.