Music at the Market Features Swingmania
Music at the Market, presented by Mercy Health will feature Swingmania Thursday, July1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Avenue. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a blanket or chairs and settle in for a night of toe tapping big band classics from a bygone era. Swingmania, a 16 piece big band will present tunes by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Rosemary Clooney, Anita O'Day, Bobby Darin as well as Jazz instrumentals from the libraries of Harry James, Gene Krupa, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey and more. The band charts are challenging but not too much for the world class musicians in Swingmania.tell.toledo.com