Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music at the Market Features Swingmania

By Robin Ballmer
toledo.com
 14 days ago

Music at the Market, presented by Mercy Health will feature Swingmania Thursday, July1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Avenue. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a blanket or chairs and settle in for a night of toe tapping big band classics from a bygone era. Swingmania, a 16 piece big band will present tunes by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Rosemary Clooney, Anita O'Day, Bobby Darin as well as Jazz instrumentals from the libraries of Harry James, Gene Krupa, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey and more. The band charts are challenging but not too much for the world class musicians in Swingmania.

tell.toledo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Harry James
Person
Anita O'day
Person
Doris Day
Person
Gene Krupa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Mercy Health#Commodore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Old Forge, NYRomesentinel.com

Music in Gazebo series to feature songwriter

OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library’s free Music in the Gazebo series will feature Rebecca Miner at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Miner is a singer/songwriter living and performing in Central and Upstate New York. Originally from Alabama, she has called New York her home since 2006. She currently resides in Boonville. In addition to performing her original music, Miner’s acoustic show will feature the music of other mainstream artists.
Angola, INEvening Star

Music Americana features local talent

ANGOLA — Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Music Americana has been a tradition leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Angola. Today, the 44th performance will take the stage at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University with a tribute to area veterans beginning at 6 p.m.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

No Exit New Music Online Concert Features Chinese Flute Player

Malaysian-born flute player Hong-Da Chin, who currently lives in the U.S., is a master of both western and Chinese flutes. He’s a frequent collaborator with Cleveland’s No Exit No Music ensemble, which is always looking for interesting new combinations of influences to present. He’ll be returning to do another show...
MusicDigital Collegian

Arts Fest to feature live music performances amid virtual festival

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is hosting several music performances at the Presbyterian Church in State College from July 8-10, even though the rest of the festival will remain virtual. The performances of varying genres start on July 8 with the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, Below Centre, Kristi Jean...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

The Riner Scivally Quartet Featured In ‘Virtual Music At Noon’ Program

Pasadena Presbyterian Church’s “Virtual Music at Noon” series presents The Riner Scivally Quartet from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 on “Music at Noon’s” YouTube channel and Facebook page. The Riner Scivally Quartet performs compelling arrangements of jazz standards and originals. Guitarist Riner Scivally has performed with Alan Broadbent,...
Elizabethtown, NYsuncommunitynews.com

"On the Center Lawn" event to feature music, dancing, food, crafts

ELIZABETHTOWN | “On the Center Lawn” concert series kicks off on July 6 featuring the New American Cuisine Band and folk dancing for kids. Find a little slice of normal at the Center on Tuesday nights in July. A children’s show starts at 6 p.m. followed by a lawn concert at 7 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be onsite.
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

Block Party Concert at WPAFB features live music, food, fun

Dave Garwood provided lead vocals and bass while David Hurley played guitar for Velvet Crush during the first Block Party Concert at Turtle Pond in the Brick Quarters historic district June 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Other block parties scheduled by the 88th Force Support Squadron this summer include performances by Stranger, a 1980s cover band, and Parrots of the Caribbean, which is a salute to Jimmy Buffett. The event featured music, games, food, and sponsor booths and gave the Wright-Patt community an opportunity to get out and socialize.
Lake Villa, ILvisitlakecounty.org

Music in the Park in Lake Villa Featuring the Modern Day Romeos

Enjoy a relaxing evening outdoors with FREE, live musical entertainment in a socially distant way. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers. More details will follow as we get closer to the date. We are excited to feature Modern Day Romeos on Wednesday, June 30 at the Lake Villa Townships Caboose Park (37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa) from 7-8:30pm. Get ready for a lot of fun and crowd participation with this band of six based out of Chicago! The musical selection is about as wide as it gets. The spectrum includes Motown classics, classic rock treasures, metal anthems, 80's favorites, 90's gems, and the top hits of the 2000s. They alter most of the songs to their own style and add a lot of comedy and medleys. This is one show you will not want to miss! This free concert series brought to you by your Community Partners- Lindenhurst Park District, Village of Lindenhurst, Village of Lake Villa, Lake Villa Township, LLR Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake Villa District Library.
Beaverton, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Gladwin's country music show to feature Mo Pitney

Singer-songwriter Mo Pitney will headline the Gladwin County Sheriff Department D.A.R.E. Program summertime country music concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Beaverton High School gymnasium. Pitney earned a standing ovation in his first Grand Ole Opry appearance. He has appeared on television on "Larry's Country Diner" and...
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Music Festival Features Concerts Inspired by Frida Kahlo & Greta Thunberg

Violinist Jinjoo Cho, who has taught at Oberlin Conservatory and the Cleveland Institute of Music, is well known to local audiences from her performances with many different ensembles and concert series. She’s also the founder of ENCORE Chamber Music to nurture the next generation of musicians with programs such as...
MusicMovieMaker

Summer of Soul! Jimi Hendrix! Paul McCartney! The Velvet Underground!

Today we go back to the summer of 1969 to talk about Questlove’s astonishing documentary Summer of Soul; Paul McCartney still getting feedback from John Lennon; Jimi Hendrix playing Woodstock but not “the Black Woodstock”; and Todd Haynes making The Velvet Underground. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Summer of...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Emily Duff

I was born a storyteller in the most ancient tradition of storytellers. I play and sing my stories/songs as if the melody sprang fresh from a well of emotion, color, and syllables. Rhyming word-play, harmony, and chords are my food. They sustain me and nourish me to places of adventure and fancy. Born in NYC in 1966, I grew up steeped in The Greatest Tradition of Songwriters in the Golden Age of Song. My mother taught me guitar; my father taught me how to lie.
Milton, DECape Gazette

Milton Garden Tour to feature art and music Sept. 19

The Milton Garden Club announced its 2021 tour is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19. There is no rain date, but the hurricane date will be Saturday, Sept. 25. The tour will feature six beautiful gardens as well as artists painting in the gardens, musicians playing and vendors selling garden-related items. There will also be a plant sale and a bake sale.
NFLlcnme.com

Jazz in the Woods: A Benefit Concert Featuring Jamie Saft

Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to offer a jazz concert at Hidden Valley Nature Center featuring the internationally renowned Jamie Saft Trio plus special guests on Saturday, August 28, from 4‑6 p.m. In addition to Saft on keyboards, the trio includes Stu Mahan on bass, John Mettam on drums, with Vanessa Saft on vocals. Additional guest musicians will also make an appearance.
Zionsville, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Beef and Boards to feature Zionsville students in ‘The Sound of Music’

Beef and Boards is back with their summer, family show, the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, “The Sound of Music.”. The story of Maria, a nun who brings life back into a broken Austrian family during World War II has been a favorite of many over the years. In fact, Beef and Boards has presented “The Sound of Music” more than any other show in its 48-year history.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Second 'backyard concert' to feature European folk music

An evening of European folk music is planned for a backyard concert that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Srivastava family’s home at 6515 Lake Drive in Grand Forks. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The...
Coral Gables, FLMiami New Times

CAP Summer Concert Series to Feature Jazz, Classical Music Online Only

The long-running annual summer concert series presented by a Coral Gables church is online-only again this year. The Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, which has put on its Community Arts Program (CAP) Summer Concert Series since 1985, will feature six free virtual shows with jazz and classical music on successive Thursday evenings beginning July 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy