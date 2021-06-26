Music at the Market Features Swingmania

Enjoy a relaxing evening outdoors with FREE, live musical entertainment in a socially distant way. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers. More details will follow as we get closer to the date. We are excited to feature Modern Day Romeos on Wednesday, June 30 at the Lake Villa Townships Caboose Park (37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa) from 7-8:30pm. Get ready for a lot of fun and crowd participation with this band of six based out of Chicago! The musical selection is about as wide as it gets. The spectrum includes Motown classics, classic rock treasures, metal anthems, 80's favorites, 90's gems, and the top hits of the 2000s. They alter most of the songs to their own style and add a lot of comedy and medleys. This is one show you will not want to miss! This free concert series brought to you by your Community Partners- Lindenhurst Park District, Village of Lindenhurst, Village of Lake Villa, Lake Villa Township, LLR Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake Villa District Library.