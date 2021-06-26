Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee defender with starting experience reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Tennessee player could be leaving the program ahead of Josh Heupel’s first game as head coach. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports is reporting that Volunteer defensive lineman Greg Emerson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Entering the portal does not bind a player to leave the program, though the school is also not required to keep that player on scholarship once they enter the portal. Once a player enters his name into the portal, he can be contacted and recruited by other programs. Instances of SEC players withdrawing from the portal and rejoining the team are increasingly rare.

