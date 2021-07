New Zealand is one of the Rugby powerhouses in the world; the country has won several international titles among them in 1987, 2011, and 2015, where they were the Rugby World Cup winners. Rugby is considered a national sporting activity, with The New Zealand men’s team, which is also known as the All Blacks representing the country in international tournaments. All Blacks calendar is packed; there are several fixtures planned between now and December. Kate Richardson (You can view her profile here) highlights some of these fixtures with an aim of giving rugby fans and betting enthusiasts some useful insights on when the action will be.