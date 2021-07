The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals from PHX Arena on Tuesday night. The Bucks are coming off a six-game series win over the Atlanta Hawks to reach the NBA Finals and they finished the Hawks off without Giannis playing the last two games. It is looking like he’ll be questionable for tonight’s game one as well, which means they’ll need Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez to all step up. Meanwhile, the Suns are coming off a six-game series win over the Clippers who were missing their best player in Kawhi Leonard. Devin Booker has stepped up to lead the Suns in scoring with Chris Paul right behind him, who has had a great playoff so far.