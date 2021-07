The Taliban did not entirely expect the success of its recent surge in Afghanistan as the United States continues its withdrawal from the country, The New York Times reports, citing documents and interviews with insurgent commanders and Taliban officials. The surprise may be in part due to the fact that taking districts in Afghanistan in recent weeks hasn't always required sheer military force for the Taliban, per The Times. Instead, some fell due to poor governance, rivalries between local leaders, and "low morale" among Afghan security forces.