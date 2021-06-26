Rabun Gap gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Mobil at 4244 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rabun Gap area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 6676 Us-441 N , Dillard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 4548 Us-441, Rabun Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Royal Food Store 1519 Us-76, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Circle S 215 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Ingles 176 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.97

BP 110 Highway 441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.