Rabun Gap gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Mobil at 4244 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rabun Gap area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.57
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.