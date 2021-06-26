Gregory gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(GREGORY, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gregory area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.
Shell at 123 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 209 W Us-18, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$3.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.