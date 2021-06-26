Gregory gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GREGORY, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gregory area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

Shell at 123 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 209 W Us-18, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 123 S Main St, Gregory

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.