(FREEMAN, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Freeman area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Freeman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 1206 E 6Th St, Freeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.