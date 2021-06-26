Where's the cheapest gas in Hoyt Lakes?
(HOYT LAKES, MN) According to Hoyt Lakes gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.25
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.05
$3.30
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.05
$3.30
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.