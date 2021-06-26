Where's the cheapest gas in Hoyt Lakes?

(HOYT LAKES, MN) According to Hoyt Lakes gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Edwards Oil 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Hoyt Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.09

Holiday 5495 Cr-100, Aurora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.04

Lucky Seven 26 W 3Rd Ave N, Aurora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.