Montague gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MONTAGUE, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Montague area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 23 French King Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Deerfield Convenience Store at 513 Greenfield Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montague area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.13
$3.38
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.05
$3.15
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.10
$3.30
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.11
$3.21
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.