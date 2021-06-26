Montague gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MONTAGUE, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Montague area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 23 French King Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Deerfield Convenience Store at 513 Greenfield Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montague area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 23 French King Hwy , Gill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 3.38 $ 2.97

Sandri 295 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 2.99

Speedway 245 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ --

Stop & Shop 488 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 242 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Planet 109 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.21 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.