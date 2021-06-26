Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sundance

(SUNDANCE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Sundance, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 20059 W Us-14, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway 522 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.35

Sinclair 504 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.