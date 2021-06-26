Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sundance
(SUNDANCE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Sundance, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 20059 W Us-14, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.56
$3.86
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.85
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.