Here’s the cheapest gas in Boron Saturday

(BORON, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Boron, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5852 E Ca-58, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Boron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.88 $ 4.18 $ 4.48 $ 4.14 card card $ 3.88 $ 4.18 $ 4.48 $ 4.19

Pilot 5725 Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.88 $ 4.33 $ 4.64 $ 4.15 card card $ 3.88 $ 4.33 $ 4.64 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.