Here’s the cheapest gas in Boron Saturday
(BORON, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Boron, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5852 E Ca-58, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Boron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.88
$4.18
$4.48
$4.14
|card
card$3.88
$4.18
$4.48
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.88
$4.33
$4.64
$4.15
|card
card$3.88
$4.33
$4.64
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.